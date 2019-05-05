Santana is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Indians, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Santana will head to the bench for the first time since April 19 while he attempts to work through an extended rough patch on the heels of his blazing start to the season. Since his last off day, Santana has managed only four extra-base hits in 12 games while reaching base at a .236 clip. Braden Bishop will enter the outfield in place of Santana.