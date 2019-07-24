Mariners' Domingo Santana: Sits out Wednesday
Santana (elbow) is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers.
Santana left Tuesday's game with right elbow soreness. He's scheduled to undergo an MRI on Wednesday, the results of which have not yet been released. Kris Negron starts in right field in his absence.
