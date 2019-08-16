Santana is out of the lineup for Friday's game against Blue Jays, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Santana hasn't started in the outfield since July 23 while nursing a strained right elbow, but he's nonetheless been a lineup fixture at designated hitter. The 27-year-old finds himself on the bench for the second straight contest as he has a .071/.257/.071 slash line over 10 games in August.