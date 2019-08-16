Mariners' Domingo Santana: Sitting again Friday
Santana is out of the lineup for Friday's game against Blue Jays, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Santana hasn't started in the outfield since July 23 while nursing a strained right elbow, but he's nonetheless been a lineup fixture at designated hitter. The 27-year-old finds himself on the bench for the second straight contest as he has a .071/.257/.071 slash line over 10 games in August.
