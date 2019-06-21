Mariners' Domingo Santana: Slugs solo home run
Santana went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in a victory over Baltimore on Thursday.
Santana's 373-foot blast to right field off Dylan Bundy tied the score at two in the sixth inning. The home run was his third in the last two games and sixth overall in a productive month of June in which he has hit .308 (24-for-78) with 13 runs batted in. Overall, Santana is slashing .279/.340/.492 with 16 homers and 55 RBI in 301 at-bats.
