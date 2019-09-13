Santana (elbow) took batting practice prior to Thursday's game, and the possibility of him filling the designated hitter role or pinch hitting at some point during the three-game weekend series versus the White Sox remains in play, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Santana's condition has been trending upward throughout the week, and manager Scott Servais could well opt to break him back in slowly after a multi-week absence by having him log a plate appearance or two over the three-game set versus Chicago. However, Johns reports that Santana's likeliest return to the starting lineup is still during the Mariners' final road trip of the season that begins next Tuesday versus the Pirates.