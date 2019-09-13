Mariners' Domingo Santana: Takes batting practice pregame
Santana (elbow) took batting practice prior to Thursday's game, and the possibility of him filling the designated hitter role or pinch hitting at some point during the three-game weekend series versus the White Sox remains in play, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Santana's condition has been trending upward throughout the week, and manager Scott Servais could well opt to break him back in slowly after a multi-week absence by having him log a plate appearance or two over the three-game set versus Chicago. However, Johns reports that Santana's likeliest return to the starting lineup is still during the Mariners' final road trip of the season that begins next Tuesday versus the Pirates.
More News
-
Mariners' Domingo Santana: Could be activated this weekend•
-
Mariners' Domingo Santana: Begins taking swings•
-
Mariners' Domingo Santana: Making progress with elbow•
-
Mariners' Domingo Santana: Not throwing yet•
-
Mariners' Domingo Santana: Heads to IL with elbow inflammation•
-
Mariners' Domingo Santana: Hitless in return to the lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball Week 26 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Surviving the loss of Yelich
Replace Christian Yelich? Are you serious? Scott White weighs in on a particularly devastating...