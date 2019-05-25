Santana went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI single in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Athletics.

Santana was the most successful hitter for the Mariners in the contest, but didn't get enough help from his teammates. Santana is hitting .274 with eight homers, 39 RBI and 24 runs scored through 50 games this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories