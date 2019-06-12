Santana went 3-for-5 with two runs scored in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Twins.

The 26-year-old has hit safely in seven straight games, slashing .406/.457/.719 with three homers, six RBI and eight runs over that stretch. Santana is streaky, but he can carry a fantasy roster when he's locked in -- just as he right now.

More News
Our Latest Stories