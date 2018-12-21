Milwaukee dealt Santana to the Mariners on Friday in exchange for Ben Gamel and Noah Zavolas, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports.

Santana was squeezed out of a spot in the Brewers' outfield following the acquisitions of Christian Yelich and Lorenzo Cain last offseason and only wound up playing in 85 contests for the club this past year. During that time, he slashed .265/.328/.412 with five home runs and 20 RBI, which was a noticeable decline from his breakout 2017 campaign. Santana will have a chance to receive more playing time with a Mariners team that has sold off a lot of their major pieces from a year ago. Look for him to contend for the starting job in left field during spring training alongside Jay Bruce and Mallex Smith.