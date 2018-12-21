Mariners' Domingo Santana: Traded to Seattle
Milwaukee dealt Santana to the Mariners on Friday in exchange for Ben Gamel and Noah Zavolas, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports.
Santana was squeezed out of a spot in the Brewers' outfield following the acquisitions of Christian Yelich and Lorenzo Cain last offseason and only wound up playing in 85 contests for the club this past year. During that time, he slashed .265/.328/.412 with five home runs and 20 RBI, which was a noticeable decline from his breakout 2017 campaign. Santana will have a chance to receive more playing time with a Mariners team that has sold off a lot of their major pieces from a year ago. Look for him to contend for the starting job in left field during spring training alongside Jay Bruce and Mallex Smith.
More News
-
Brewers' Domingo Santana: Will start Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Domingo Santana: Tallies pinch-hit single•
-
Brewers' Domingo Santana: Heading back to majors•
-
Brewers' Domingo Santana: Seeing it well this month•
-
Brewers' Domingo Santana: Smacks pair of home runs Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Domingo Santana: Optioned to minors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 50 keepers
In some leagues you simply keep the best players. In others there's a cost relative to where...
-
Rockies deal makes Murphy interesting
Daniel Murphy was far from a trendy name heading into 2019 drafts, but his move to Colorado...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Plenty of movement has already happened this offseason. Scott White and friends look at how...
-
Top-100 Dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are one of the fastest growing Fantasy formats, requiring owners to weigh the...
-
Fantasy Baseball dynasty prospects: 2B
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Trade: Goldy's still prime in St. Louis
How will Paul Goldschmidt fare out of Arizona? Scott White looks to last year for some clues...