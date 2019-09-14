Santana (elbow) has upped his throwing distance up to a minimum of 150 feet, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The news has largely been positive for Santana over the last several days, with the slugger also taking batting practice regularly without issue. The possibility remains that Santana makes a pinch-hit appearance or two during the current weekend series versus the White Sox, and he's slated for DH duties at minimum during the Mariners' final road trip of the season that begins Tuesday. Moreover, given the increasingly better shape his elbow seems to be in, the possibility of Santana making a few outfield starts before the season concludes also exists.