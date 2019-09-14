Mariners' Domingo Santana: Ups throwing distance yet again
Santana (elbow) has upped his throwing distance up to a minimum of 150 feet, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The news has largely been positive for Santana over the last several days, with the slugger also taking batting practice regularly without issue. The possibility remains that Santana makes a pinch-hit appearance or two during the current weekend series versus the White Sox, and he's slated for DH duties at minimum during the Mariners' final road trip of the season that begins Tuesday. Moreover, given the increasingly better shape his elbow seems to be in, the possibility of Santana making a few outfield starts before the season concludes also exists.
More News
-
Mariners' Domingo Santana: Takes batting practice pregame•
-
Mariners' Domingo Santana: Could be activated this weekend•
-
Mariners' Domingo Santana: Begins taking swings•
-
Mariners' Domingo Santana: Making progress with elbow•
-
Mariners' Domingo Santana: Not throwing yet•
-
Mariners' Domingo Santana: Heads to IL with elbow inflammation•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Fantasy baseball Week 26 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...