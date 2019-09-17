Mariners' Domingo Santana: Won't start until weekend
Santana (elbow) won't return to the starting lineup until the weekend series in Baltimore, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports.
Santana returned from the injured list Tuesday, but he's expected to limited to pinch-hit duty for his first three games back. He'll be a designated hitter when he first returns to the starting lineup.
