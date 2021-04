Tapia was recalled by the Mariners on Thursday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Tapia join the roster with Marco Gonzales (forearm) landing on the injured list. While he'll take Gonzales' roster spot, he's unlikely to fill in for him in the rotation, as he's been almost exclusively a reliever in recent seasons. He struggled to a 5.18 ERA in 66 innings at the Triple-A level in 2019 before allowing one run in 4.1 innings in his big-league debut for the Red Sox last year.