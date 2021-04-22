Tapia (oblique) will be included on the Mariners' taxi squad for their upcoming eight-game road trip that begins Thursday in Boston, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
Tapia's inclusion on the taxi squad implies that he's healthy again after he missed a good chunk of time in spring training due to a right oblique strain. If Tapia isn't called up from the taxi squad at any point during the road trip, he'll likely be making his 2021 debut at Triple-A Tacoma, which is set to begin its season in May.
