Mariners' Domingo Tapia: Ready to play catch
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Tapia (oblique) will play catch Wednesday, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Tapia was diagnosed with a strained right oblique at the start of last week. He'll wind up being shut down for just over a week, though it may be tough for him to get up to speed by Opening Day.
