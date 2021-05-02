Tapia, just recalled from the alternate training site Thursday, fired a scoreless ninth inning during which he allowed two hits and didn't record any walks or strikeouts in a loss to the Angels on Saturday.

The big right-hander's promotion to the big-league roster was a direct result of Marco Gonzales' (forearm) placement on the injured list, so his stay may not last beyond his teammate's absence. However, manager Scott Servais saw Saturday's low-leverage scenario as a good opportunity to get a look at Tapia, who posted a 2.08 ERA and 1.38 WHIP across the 4.1 innings covering his first 4.1 big-league innings with the Red Sox in 2020.