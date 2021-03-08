Tapia was diagnosed with a strained right oblique Monday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Tapia was claimed off waivers from the Red Sox in October and is in the mix for a bullpen spot, though the injury may take him out of consideration for the Opening Day roster depending on how much time he's forced to miss. He allowed one run in 4.1 innings in his big-league debut last year.
