Canzone (wrist) is not in the Mariners' starting lineup against the Padres on Monday but is available off the bench, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

Canzone told reporters Monday that he received a cortisone shot in his left wrist a few days ago, which has helped his recovery. He won't be in Monday's starting nine due to the Padres sending southpaw JP Sears to the mound, but the lefty-hitting Canzone could be brought in as a pinch hitter. Canzone has slashed .286/.379/.388 with one home run and five RBI in 58 plate appearances since Aug. 1.