Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Being overtaken by Robles in RF
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Canzone is not in the lineup for Monday's contest against the Cardinals.
Victor Robles is starting a third straight game in right field since being reinstated from his suspension, and this is the second of those that's been versus a righty. The left-handed-hitting Canzone appears to be fading into a reserve role for the Mariners.
