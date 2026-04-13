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Canzone is not in the lineup for Monday's game versus the Astros.

Right-hander Mike Burrows will toe the rubber for the Astros, but the left-handed-hitting Canzone will be absent from the lineup for just the second time against a righty this season. Cal Raleigh is getting a start at designated hitter and Mitch Garver will do the catching for Seattle.

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