Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Out of Monday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Canzone is not in the lineup for Monday's game versus the Astros.
Right-hander Mike Burrows will toe the rubber for the Astros, but the left-handed-hitting Canzone will be absent from the lineup for just the second time against a righty this season. Cal Raleigh is getting a start at designated hitter and Mitch Garver will do the catching for Seattle.
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