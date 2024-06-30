Canzone is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.
Canzone will hit the bench Sunday for a second straight day after starting the previous six contests. He's gone 2-for-16 with 10 strikeouts since he collected four hits June 22 in Miami. Dylan Moore will start in left field Sunday, pushing Luke Raley to right.
