Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Out of Wednesday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Canzone is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Padres.
Canzone returned to the Mariners' lineup after missing more than a week with a wrist issue, but the left-handed batter will take a seat Wednesday against Padres righty Yu Darvish. Seattle will turn to Luke Raley in right field.
