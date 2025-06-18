Canzone is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

The lefty-hitting Canzone will exit the lineup while southpaw Garrett Crochet toes the rubber for the Red Sox, paving the way for Miles Mastrobuoni to pick up a start in right field. Canzone had been included in the starting nine in each of the previous five contests, going 5-for-19 with a double, a walk, two runs and two RBI. He should continue to see regular starts versus right-handed pitching until Luke Raley (oblique) is ready to return from the injured list.