Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Sitting against southpaw
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Canzone is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.
The lefty-hitting Canzone will exit the lineup while southpaw Garrett Crochet toes the rubber for the Red Sox, paving the way for Miles Mastrobuoni to pick up a start in right field. Canzone had been included in the starting nine in each of the previous five contests, going 5-for-19 with a double, a walk, two runs and two RBI. He should continue to see regular starts versus right-handed pitching until Luke Raley (oblique) is ready to return from the injured list.
