Canzone went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Royals.

Canzone brought the Mariners within a run in the ninth inning, though the comeback effort fell short. The outfielder is up to six homers this season, five of which have come over his last 12 games, a span in which he is 11-for-40 (.275). He's at a .257/.288/.543 slash line with nine RBI, 10 runs scored and a stolen base across 73 plate appearances. Canzone has been handling a strong-side platoon role in right field since his June 9 call-up from Triple-A Tacoma.