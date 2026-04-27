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Canzone is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Twins.

Canzone will hit the bench for the third time in six games, with each of his absences coming while the Mariners have faced left-handed starting pitchers. He'll cede his spot in the lineup Monday to Mitch Garver, who starts at catcher while Cal Raleigh serves as Seattle's designated hitter.

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