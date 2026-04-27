Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Taking seat against southpaw
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Canzone is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Twins.
Canzone will hit the bench for the third time in six games, with each of his absences coming while the Mariners have faced left-handed starting pitchers. He'll cede his spot in the lineup Monday to Mitch Garver, who starts at catcher while Cal Raleigh serves as Seattle's designated hitter.
More News
-
Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Homer, two hits in loss•
-
Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Taking seat against lefty•
-
Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Out of Monday's lineup•
-
Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Working in platoon•
-
Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Blasts two long balls in opener•
-
Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Drives in five Friday•