Mariners' Donnie Walton: Callup likely imminent
Walton is a likely candidate to receive a promotion to the majors now that Double-A Arkansas' season has ended, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Walton will need to be added to the 40-man roster this offseason anyhow in order to protect him from the Rule 5 draft, so Johns speculate the Mariners are likely to get that procedural move out of the way by promoting the shortstop. Walton thrived with the Travelers this season, slashing .300/.390/.427 with 36 extra-base hits (22 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs), 50 RBI, 63 walks, 10 stolen bases and 72 runs over 558 plate appearances.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early catcher rankings for 2020
As we begin our look ahead to the 2020 rankings, Scott White breaks down a historically thin...
-
Waiver Wire: Luzardo still worth it?
Jesus Luzardo is finally getting the call, but is it too little, too late for Fantasy players?...
-
Week 25 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The playing time for certain hitters is less assured with September roster expansion. Scott...
-
Week 25 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Is a two-start week enough for you to stick with a struggling Trevor Bauer or Jose Berrios?...
-
Fantasy baseball Week 25 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...