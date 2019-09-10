Walton is a likely candidate to receive a promotion to the majors now that Double-A Arkansas' season has ended, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Walton will need to be added to the 40-man roster this offseason anyhow in order to protect him from the Rule 5 draft, so Johns speculate the Mariners are likely to get that procedural move out of the way by promoting the shortstop. Walton thrived with the Travelers this season, slashing .300/.390/.427 with 36 extra-base hits (22 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs), 50 RBI, 63 walks, 10 stolen bases and 72 runs over 558 plate appearances.