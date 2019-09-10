Walton had his contract selected from Double-A Arkansas on Tuesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Walton pieced together a .300/.390/.427 slash line with 11 homers and 50 RBI over 124 games this year with the Travelers, earning him a chance to finish out the 2019 campaign in the majors, where he'll likely serve as bench depth.

