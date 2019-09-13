Mariners' Donnie Walton: Singles, walks in first two starts
Walton went 1-for-6 with a walk and three strikeouts over his first two major-league starts Wednesday and Thursday versus the Reds.
The 25-year-old has gotten the call at shorstop over that pair of games, although J.P. Crawford's expected return from a hamstring injury projects to displace Walton at minimum and possibly send him to the bench. The rookie is getting his first taste of big-league pitching after a stellar season at Double-A Arkansas (.300/.390/.427 line across 558 plate appearances), and even if he does ride the pine Friday, the non-contending Mariners figure to give him a fair share of opportunity for more reps against big-league arms the rest of the way.
