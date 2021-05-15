Walton was recalled by the Mariners on Friday.
A strained left hip flexor sent Evan White to the IL and opened the door for Walton's second stint with the big-league club this season. His first stint lasted all of one day and this one figures to be brief as well. Walton will provide depth in the middle infield until there is a more pressing need on the roster (likely in the bullpen).
