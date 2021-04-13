The Mariners recalled Walton from their taxi squad to serve as the 27th man for Tuesday's doubleheader with the Orioles.
The 26-year-old will likely be up for the big club for the day before returning to the taxi squad at the conclusion of the twin bill. Walton will provide the Mariners with some depth in the middle infield, but he's not expected to start either contest Tuesday.
