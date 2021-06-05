Walton went 2-for-2 in a loss to the Angels on Friday.
The 27-year-old infielder is on a nice little run at the plate, hitting safely in five of his last six games to boost his average 59 points to .220. Walton figures to continue logging regular playing time as long as Evan White (hip) and Dylan Moore (calf) remain sidelined.
