Walton was optioned to the team's alternate site Monday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Walton was in competition to win a role as a depth infielder for the Mariners, though he struggled to a .200/.259/.200 line across 27 spring training plate appearances. He's played sparingly in Seattle across the last two seasons, earning a combined 33 plate appearances. Walton is likely to be with the club at some point this season when the need for depth arises.
