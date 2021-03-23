Walton was optioned to the team's alternate site Monday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Walton was in competition to win a role as a depth infielder for the Mariners, though he struggled to a .200/.259/.200 line across 27 spring training plate appearances. He's played sparingly in Seattle across the last two seasons, earning a combined 33 plate appearances. Walton is likely to be with the club at some point this season when the need for depth arises.

