Walton went 1-for-4 with a double and three RBI in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

Walton gave Seattle a 2-1 lead with an RBI groundout in the second and later drove in two more with a double in the sixth. It marked his first hit on the season. It's unclear if Walton will stick with the big club when J.P. Crawford returns from the bereavement list.