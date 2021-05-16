Walton went 2-for-4 with a two-run triple in a win over the Indians on Saturday.

Starting at designated hitter after being added to the big-league roster Friday, Walton made noise out of the bottom of the order with his first career three-bagger, which plated Jose Marmolejos and J.P. Crawford for the Mariners' final two runs of the day in the eighth inning. Walton's current stint on the major-league roster may only last through Evan White's (hip) stay on the injured list, but perhaps Saturday's production opens up a bit more opportunity for him in coming days.