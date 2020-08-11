Walton is part of the Mariners' four-man taxi squad on the team's current eight-game road trip, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. "It's an opportunity for Donnie," manager Scott Servais said. "He was with us last September for a little bit and showed very, very well in the Summer Camp. I thought he was probably our most improved player, some of the things he's done to his swing."

Walton was impressive at Double-A Arkansas last season with a .300/.390/.427 line that included 36 extra-base hits (22 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs) and 50 RBI over 124 games, and he ultimately logged his first seven games at the big-league level in September. The 2016 fifth-round pick in the first-year player draft, who's capable of filling in at both second base and shortstop, has been working at the alternate training site in Tacoma and could potentially make his 2020 big-league debut in coming days if any injury strikes the active roster.