Walton was optioned to the Mariners' alternate training site Tuesday.
Walton's stint on the active roster lasted just a single day. He went hitless with a pair of strikeouts and a walk Monday against the Angels. Ty France, who was acquired in a trade from the Padres on Sunday, was added to the roster in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Mariners' Donovan Walton: Joins big-league roster•
-
Mariners' Donovan Walton: On taxi squad for road trip•
-
Mariners' Donovan Walton: Sent to minors•
-
Mariners' Donnie Walton: Singles, walks in first two starts•
-
Mariners' Donnie Walton: Gets call to majors•
-
Mariners' Donnie Walton: Callup likely imminent•