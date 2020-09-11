Walton was recalled from the alternate training site Friday.
The 26-year-old spent one day on the active roster earlier this season and went 0-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts. Walton will provide depth at shortstop with J.P. Crawford on the bereavement list.
More News
-
Mariners' Donovan Walton: Optioned to alternate site•
-
Mariners' Donovan Walton: Joins big-league roster•
-
Mariners' Donovan Walton: On taxi squad for road trip•
-
Mariners' Donovan Walton: Sent to minors•
-
Mariners' Donnie Walton: Singles, walks in first two starts•
-
Mariners' Donnie Walton: Gets call to majors•