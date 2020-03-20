Play

Walton was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Friday, Lauren Smith of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Walton made his major-league debut in September and went 3-for-16 in seven games, but he was unable to secure a spot on the big-league roster before spring training was suspended. The 25-year-old spent most of 2019 in Tacoma and had a .300/.390/.427 slash line over 124 games.

