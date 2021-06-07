Walton went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, two RBI, three runs scored and a walk in Sunday's 9-5 win over the Angels.

Walton smacked his second home run of the season off Patrick Sandoval to lead off the third inning. The 27-year-old has played four different positions in the field this season in his 18 games. He hasn't provided much offensive value out of the nine-hole, slashing .232/.259/.411 with two home runs, seven RBI and five runs in 60 plate appearances.