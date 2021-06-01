Walton went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Monday's 6-5 extra-inning win over Oakland.
Walton went deep in the fourth inning off Oakland starter James Kaprielian to give Seattle a 3-1 lead. That blast was Walton's first major-league home run. The versatile 27-year-old has added a triple, a double and five RBI while slashing .200/.220/.350 through 41 plate appearances. He's likely to see the strong side of a second-base platoon with Jack Mayfield while Dylan Moore (calf) is out. Walton has also played in left field at times, but the return of Jake Fraley (hamstring) on Monday crowds Seattle's outfield a bit more.
