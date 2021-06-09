Walton is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers.

Walton has moved between second base and left field of late, starting 10 of the Mariners' last 11 games at either position. The 27-year-old posted an .819 OPS over that stretch, but the Mariners may envision him serving as a utility man off the bench rather than a lineup regular. He'll take a seat Wednesday with Shed Long picking up a second straight start at second base and with Jake Fraley getting a turn in left field.