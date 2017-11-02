Smyly (elbow) was taken off the 60-day DL and added to the Mariners' 40-man roster Thursday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

This is just a housekeeping move by the organization, as David Phelps (elbow) was also reinstated from the 60-day DL and placed on the team's active roster. In terms of Smyly, the southpaw is still expected to miss most, if not all, of the 2018 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery that he underwent in July.