Steckenrider allowed two runs on four hits in one-third of an inning to earn the hold in Sunday's win over the Mets.

Steckenrider earned the save in Friday's series opener against the Mets, and he entered Sunday's matchup in the ninth inning to preserve a three-run lead. He forced a flyout to begin the inning but gave up two runs on a triple, two singles and a double prior to begin removed. Although he was credited with the hold since Diego Castillo held the Mariners scoreless over two-thirds of an inning, Steckenrider wasn't very sharp Sunday. However, Steckenrider has been a clear part of Seattle's closer committee this year, and his two saves are tied for the team lead.