Steckenrider blew the save and allowed one run on two hits with one strikeout in an inning of work in a 5-4 win Sunday over Kansas City.

Steckenrider entered the game to start the ninth inning with the Mariners leading 3-2. After retiring the first batter, he gave up a solo home run to Hunter Dozier to even the score. The righty did not allow a run in his first five appearances but has given up three runs in his last two contests. The Mariners' closer situation is by-committee at this point as Steckenrider is one of three relievers with one save and there is no clear front-runner.