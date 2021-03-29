Steckenrider (triceps) has made seven relief appearances for Seattle during the Cactus League season, posting a 2.57 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 9:4 K:BB over seven innings.

While with the Marlins in 2020, Steckrider spent the entire campaign on the injured list with right triceps tendinitis. He joined the Mariners over the winter on a minor-league deal and appears to be fully healthy, but it's unclear if his performance this spring will be enough for him to secure a spot in Seattle's Opening Day bullpen. If Steckrider gets reassigned to the minors, he would likely open the season at Triple-A Tacoma.