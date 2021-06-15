Steckenrider pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning as he picked up his first save of the season in a 4-3 win over the Twins on Monday.

Steckenrider was called upon in the ninth and sent down the top of the Twins' order on just 12 pitches. He surrendered two runs over an inning in his return from the COVID-19 injured list June 5 but has since put together five scoreless outings and has been a very reliable arm out of the bullpen with a 2.59 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 24:9 K:BB over 24.1 innings.