Steckenrider secured his second hold in a win over the Rangers on Sunday, firing a perfect seventh inning.
Steckenrider didn't record any strikeouts, but he fired six of an efficient 10 pitches for strikes during his one frame. The right-hander has proven quite the find for the Mariners, as he's now sporting a 2.32 ERA and 1.00 WHIP to go along with a pair of wins, holds and saves apiece across 27 appearances.
