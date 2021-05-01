Steckenrider (2-1) was credited with the win in a victory over the Angels on Friday, firing two perfect innings during which he recorded three strikeouts.

After starter Chris Flexen exited following four innings and 87 pitches, Steckenrider got six outs on just 20 pitches , 16 of which he threw for strikes. The right-hander has proven highly reliable after a rough first appearance of the season, posting a 1.64 ERA and 12:4 K:BB across the 11 innings covering his subsequent eight outings.