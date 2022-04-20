Steckenrider recorded his second hold in a win over the Rangers on Tuesday, firing a scoreless seventh inning in which he allowed a hit.
Steckenrider tossed 10 of his 13 pitches for strikes in a sharp performance, one that netted his second hold in the last three appearances. The veteran right-hander is yet to be scored upon in five trips to the mound and has also contributed one save, and he should continue to see opportunities for both holds and ninth-inning work with the Mariners treating their closer situation as a relatively fluid one.
More News
-
Mariners' Drew Steckenrider: Sees work in non-save situation•
-
Mariners' Drew Steckenrider: Notches first save•
-
Mariners' Drew Steckenrider: Under contract for 2022•
-
Mariners' Drew Steckenrider: Closer committee again•
-
Mariners' Drew Steckenrider: Grabs back-to-back saves•
-
Mariners' Drew Steckenrider: Delivers save No. 11•