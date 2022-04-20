Steckenrider recorded his second hold in a win over the Rangers on Tuesday, firing a scoreless seventh inning in which he allowed a hit.

Steckenrider tossed 10 of his 13 pitches for strikes in a sharp performance, one that netted his second hold in the last three appearances. The veteran right-hander is yet to be scored upon in five trips to the mound and has also contributed one save, and he should continue to see opportunities for both holds and ninth-inning work with the Mariners treating their closer situation as a relatively fluid one.