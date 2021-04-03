Steckenrider (0-1) allowed three earned runs on two hits and two walks across two-thirds of an inning in a loss to the Giants on Friday. He struck out two.

The right-hander posted an impressive 2.57 ERA across seven Cactus League appearances this spring to earn a roster spot, but his first taste of regular-season action since May 6, 2019 resulted in a forgettable outing. Steckenrider's fastball, which sat in the mid-90s before a variety of arm injuries the last two seasons, averaged just 91.7 mph during Friday's outing, an aspect of his play worth monitoring as the season unfolds.