Steckenrider (triceps) was invited to the Mariners' major-league camp Thursday, Lauren Smith of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Steckenrider joined the team on a minor-league contract in December. The 30-year-old righty comes with plenty of upside, having recorded a 3.35 ERA and a 30.3 percent strikeout rate in 2017 and 2018, but he's been down on his luck for two seasons now. He struggled to a 6.28 ERA in a small sample of 14.1 innings in 2019 while battling elbow issues and then didn't pitch at all last season due to triceps tendinitis. Expectations should be low for Steckenrider given that recent history, but there's at least a hint of high-leverage potential here if he's back to full health.
