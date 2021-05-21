Steckenrider was placed on the injured list due to a potential positive COVID-19 test to a member of the Mariners' pitching staff.

Robert Dugger, Anthony Misiewicz and Will Vest also landed on the IL in the same flurry of moves, so the assumption is that one of the four tested positive and the others are being held out due to contact tracing. Steckenrider has not allowed a run while striking out seven in 6.2 innings this month.